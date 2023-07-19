Exploring the Chengdu Universiade Track and Field Venue: Shuangliu Stadium

Chengdu Shuangliu Stadium is getting ready to host the upcoming 31st Universiade track and field competition from August 1st to 6th. With a seating capacity of 26,000, this stadium is the ideal venue for the track and field events of the Universiade. Equipped with a standard 400-meter track comprising of 10 straight and 9 curved sections, the stadium promises to provide an excellent stage for the athletes to showcase their talents.

To give readers an inside glimpse of the preparations, a team of reporters from Xinhua News Agency recently visited the Shuangliu Stadium. Led by reporters Feng Guorui, Mei Yuanlong, Zhou Yang, Dong Shuo, Sun Biao, Xiao Yonghang, and Yin Heng, this visit aimed to bring firsthand information about the event’s readiness to the readers.

As the Universiade draws closer, excitement is building among athletes, coaches, and spectators alike. The event promises not only top-level competition but also opportunities for cultural exchange and fostering international friendships through sports.

The Universiade, also known as the World University Games, is an international multi-sport event for university athletes. It is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and takes place every two years. Chengdu, the capital city of China‘s Sichuan Province, is honored to host such a prestigious event this year.

With its rich cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and beautiful landscapes, Chengdu offers a unique experience to visitors from around the world. The Shuangliu Stadium, nestled within this vibrant city, is set to become a center of sporting excellence during the Universiade.

In conclusion, Chengdu Shuangliu Stadium is all set to welcome athletes, coaches, and spectators from around the world for the 31st Universiade track and field competition. With its state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team working behind the scenes, this event promises to be a thrilling and memorable experience for everyone involved.

