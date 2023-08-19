Exploring the Rich Tradition of Archery in the Song Dynasty: A Journey Through Song Paintings

“Into Song Painting·Song Rhyme Experience Journey” Season 2 Successfully Held at Shechao National Art Museum in Hangzhou

On August 18th, the second season of “Into Song Painting·Song Rhyme Experience Journey” – the third phase of “When Song Rhyme Meets the Asian Games” took place at the Shechao National Art Museum in Hangzhou. The event was a great success, attracting a total of 150,000 participants through online live broadcast.

The main focus of this season’s Song paintings was “Riding and Shooting”. Chen Silin, deputy secretary-general of Zhejiang Recitation Association, hosted the event as a guest. Mr. Wu Ge, a special archery master from Lingxiao Bow Club of Zhejiang University and curator of Hangzhou Shechao National Art Museum, led everyone into the world of Song painting and provided an unforgettable experience of the Song Dynasty archery sport.

This event was jointly created by the Hangzhou People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Office and the Hangzhou Library. By incorporating online live broadcast, it allowed audience interaction and maximum participation. Foreign friends from various countries such as Ukraine, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Burundi enthusiastically joined in the event.

The “Riding and Shooting Picture”, included in the fourth volume of “The Complete Works of Song Paintings” collected by the Hangzhou Library, showcases the typical artistic style of the Song Dynasty. The painting exhibits smooth and firm lines, accurate and refined shapes, and elegant and lively colors, representing the excellence of figure painting since Li Gonglin and reaching a very high level of skill. The depiction of a warrior standing in front of a horse with a bow and arrow, preparing for hunting, highlights the dynamic nature of the Song Dynasty.

During the Song Dynasty, archery experienced new breakthroughs. The politics, economy, and culture of China thrived, and archery played a significant role during this period. Mr. Wu Ge explained that the archery development of the Song Dynasty can be traced through historical records and official history books. The ritual shooting culture, which had been dormant, also experienced rapid growth during this time.

In the Song Dynasty, archery competitions were held annually at each prefecture school as part of a township shooting ceremony. Archery competitions emphasized etiquette and were divided into upper and lower couples. At the event in Hangzhou, foreign friends were introduced to the rules of the competition and were given an archery demonstration. They quickly learned the archery skills and participated in the friendly competition, resulting in a joyous atmosphere filled with laughter.

The second season of “Into Song Painting·Song Rhyme Experience Journey” aims to build the cultural IP of the host city for the Asian Games and establish an international brand for Hangzhou. Selecting four representative works from the “Complete Collection of Song Paintings” – “Cuju”, “Jiaoyin Hitting the Ball”, “Riding and Shooting”, and “Minghuang Hitting the Ball” – the event combines the theme content with Song Yun sports activities, providing the audience with an immersive live broadcast experience to fully appreciate the charm of Song Yun culture.

Overall, the second season of “Into Song Painting·Song Rhyme Experience Journey” successfully showcased the beauty and significance of Song Dynasty archery and served as a platform to promote cultural exchange and friendship among participants from different countries.