Release Date of Horror Action Game ‘Alan Wake 2’ Postponed to October 27, US Time

REMEDY, the game development team behind the highly anticipated horror action game “Alan Wake 2,” has announced that the game’s release date will be postponed from October 17 to October 27, US time. This news has disappointed many fans who have been eagerly awaiting the game’s release.

“Alan Wake 2” follows the story of the best-selling horror novelist, Alan Wake, as he finds himself trapped in a terrifying reality where the horrors he writes about in his novels come to life. The second installment of the game explores a series of religious ritual murders that plague the town of Liangpu, leaving its residents gripped with fear. Players will take on the role of FBI agent Satya Anderson, who soon discovers that the events unfolding in the game are eerily similar to the storyline of a horror novel.

The decision to postpone the release of “Alan Wake 2” comes as several other highly anticipated games, including “Marvel Spider-Man 2” and “Super Mario Bros. Surprise,” are set to be released around the originally scheduled date of October 20. REMEDY explained in their announcement that they wanted to ensure that players have enough time to enjoy their favorite games during the peak season of game releases in October.

To compensate for the delay, REMEDY plans to showcase new content from “Alan Wake 2” at Gamescom 2023, Europe’s largest game exhibition, which will debut next week. This will give fans a sneak peek into the dark and immersive world of the game before its release.

“Alan Wake 2” is scheduled to be released on PC (Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 28, 2023, according to Taiwan time. Despite the setback, fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the intense horror and thrilling gameplay the game has to offer.

As the release date draws closer, players can expect to immerse themselves in the gloomy and treacherous world of “Alan Wake 2” and witness the epic battle between Alan Wake and the evil forces that seek to control reality.

