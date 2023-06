Max Verstappen wins again and flies in the Formula 1 driver standings: after his success in the Canadian GP (the 41st in his career, equaled by Senna), the Dutchman extends his lead on Perez and Alonso. Sainz in fifth place, Leclerc in seventh. In the constructors domain Red Bull, Ferrari fourth. The World Cup is back on the weekend of July 2 in Austria, all live on Sky and streaming on NOW

