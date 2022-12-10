What do Max Verstappen and Francesco Bagnaia have in common? To describe the kings of 2022, in F1 and MotoGP respectively, one instinctively looks at the palmares, with two world titles for both. What they have in common, however, is also age. Both the Dutchman from Red Bull and the Italian from Ducati are 25 years old. Francesco celebrated them on January 14th, while Max blew out the candles on September 30th. So two kings who were perfectly the same age in the most famous motor championships in the same year. A strange coincidence, which, however, is not new: here are the precedents.