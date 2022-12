NEW YORK – Asef Bayat he is convinced that the protests have created “a new global Iran”, unifying the citizens living in the country and the diaspora. Therefore this movement is different from all the others and according to the professor of the University of Illinois represents a potential existential threat to the regime.

What do you mean by “new and global Iran”?

“Since the 1979 revolution, Iran has produced a diaspora living in different parts of the world.