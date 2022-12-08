The agreement between the organizers and F1 has been renewed for another three years: in the last two seasons, since Zandvoort returned to the calendar, the GP has always been sold out, with a profit for the region of 65 million euros

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milano

The Dutch Grand Prix, owned by “Verstappen”, will remain on the F1 calendar until 2025. In a press release, F1 announced that the Zandvoort appointment – back in 2021, after an absence that lasted since 1985 – will remain in the World Championship for another three years, until 2025. A very popular appointment, the one on the circuit a stone’s throw from the North Sea, so much so that the two races that have recently been held, both won by Verstappen himself, have always had sold out stands. Next season’s Dutch GP will be held on the weekend of August 25-27, and tickets for this occasion too were pulverized in a short time.

two Dutch on track in 2023 — And for the fans Orange, the 2023 edition will be a special edition, given that there will be two Dutch drivers on the track ready for battle: in addition to Verstappen, in fact, Nyck de Vries will also compete on the AlphaTauri, in his first year in F1 as an official driver after the F2 title in 2019, that of Formula E with the Mercedes EQ in the 2020-21 season and the convincing ninth place in Monza 2022 on the Williams in place of Alexander Albon, who was then suffering from appendicitis. The race brought economic benefits to the Netherlands: according to a 2021 study, the Dutch appointment contributed to earnings for Zandvoort and the Amsterdam region of around 65 million euros. See also "Robur? Augusta? No, let's call it Juventus ”: 125 years ago the Juventus history began

Sundays on the Dutch GP — “The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing events with incredible energy and atmosphere,” commented F1 President Stefano Domenicali. sold-out of the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organization, entertainment and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with Zandvoort”.