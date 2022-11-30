Charles Leclerc also wanted to greet Mattia Binotto with a post on Instagram that depicts the two from behind and embracing. “Thanks for everything, Mattia – writes the Monegasque driver -. We spent four very intense years together, of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, of moments that put us to the test. My esteem and respect for you are not never failed, and we have always worked with all the dedication to achieve the same goals. Good luck for everything”.