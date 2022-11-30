Charles thanks the former team principal on Instagram: “We experienced moments of great satisfaction that put us to the test, but esteem and respect have never failed”
Charles Leclerc also wanted to greet Mattia Binotto with a post on Instagram that depicts the two from behind and embracing. “Thanks for everything, Mattia – writes the Monegasque driver -. We spent four very intense years together, of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, of moments that put us to the test. My esteem and respect for you are not never failed, and we have always worked with all the dedication to achieve the same goals. Good luck for everything”.
See also The President of the British Olympic Committee talks about the Uja case, if the relay silver medal is cancelled, it will be a tragedy_Olympics