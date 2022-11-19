Ferrari did not fail to take advantage of the free practice of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP, to carry out experiments with a view to 2023. It was not only the Scuderia, engaged in aerodynamic tests with heavily instrumented single-seaters, in fact Red Bull and McLaren also carried out interesting experiments , the first to verify the quality of the airflow directed towards the rear wing, the second focusing on the bottom. This area was the one that the Scuderia placed under a particular magnifying glass, despite, apparently, the modification introduced on a visual level was of micro aerodynamics.