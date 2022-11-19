Special data collection rakes fitted to Sainz and Leclerc’s single-seaters in free practice: the material collected will be useful for optimizing the behavior of the car bottom in view of 2023
Ferrari did not fail to take advantage of the free practice of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP, to carry out experiments with a view to 2023. It was not only the Scuderia, engaged in aerodynamic tests with heavily instrumented single-seaters, in fact Red Bull and McLaren also carried out interesting experiments , the first to verify the quality of the airflow directed towards the rear wing, the second focusing on the bottom. This area was the one that the Scuderia placed under a particular magnifying glass, despite, apparently, the modification introduced on a visual level was of micro aerodynamics.