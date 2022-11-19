Home Sports F1 GP Abu Dhabi, what Ferrari felt for the 2023 World Championship
Sports

F1 GP Abu Dhabi, what Ferrari felt for the 2023 World Championship

by admin
F1 GP Abu Dhabi, what Ferrari felt for the 2023 World Championship

Special data collection rakes fitted to Sainz and Leclerc’s single-seaters in free practice: the material collected will be useful for optimizing the behavior of the car bottom in view of 2023

Ferrari did not fail to take advantage of the free practice of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP, to carry out experiments with a view to 2023. It was not only the Scuderia, engaged in aerodynamic tests with heavily instrumented single-seaters, in fact Red Bull and McLaren also carried out interesting experiments , the first to verify the quality of the airflow directed towards the rear wing, the second focusing on the bottom. This area was the one that the Scuderia placed under a particular magnifying glass, despite, apparently, the modification introduced on a visual level was of micro aerodynamics.

See also  Milan market, which striker can arrive in the summer

You may also like

La Gazzetta becomes maxi tomorrow. As a gift...

Italian referee Osato to officiate World Cup opener

Belluno Dolomites. Alex Cossalter (disqualified) goes wild in...

Rugby, Italy plays on a par with South...

Volleyball A3. Da Rold Belluno is ready for...

Qatar 2022: practical guide to the world cup...

National team, Pessina: “You remember the goal against...

The Pdhae targets the Lombards of Castanese Ready...

Rugby. South Africa rediscovers itself as world champion...

Rugby, South Africa passes 63-21 in Genoa, Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy