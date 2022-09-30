Today in Singapore we will not see the new fund briefly tested at Fiorano on the Ferrari F1-75. An interesting technical reason is behind this decision by the men directed by Mattia Binotto. The FIA ​​has effectively suspended the technical directive 39 for Singapore. In practice, very high vertical accelerations beyond 7G are thus allowed, which will not in any case be measured according to the metrics introduced by the federation, precisely due to the operational suspension of the provision. The decision was made taking into consideration the high bumps in the asphalt surface of the Marina Bay track.

THE ADVANTAGES FOR THE FERRARI

On a practical level, it allows Ferrari to adopt a softer set-up than that adopted since the directive came into force in Belgium. The new fund would have constituted an advantage with this setup, while now in fact the F1-75 will find itself in the same condition as at the start of the season, i.e. when the vertical oscillations were large, but did not significantly affect the performance of the car. This, at least, would seem to be the conviction of the men from Maranello, who would instead trust in the adoption of the new fund to obtain a tangible advantage on the Suzuka track, in a week’s time, with the directive in force again.