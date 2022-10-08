Home Sports F1, Japanese GP: pole for Verstappen ahead of the Ferraris. Leclerc second, Sainz third
Sports

F1, Japanese GP: pole for Verstappen ahead of the Ferraris. Leclerc second, Sainz third

by admin
F1, Japanese GP: pole for Verstappen ahead of the Ferraris. Leclerc second, Sainz third

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull took pole position in the Formula 1 Japanese GP, scheduled for tomorrow at the Suzuka circuit. Second time for the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, just 10 thousandths; third the other Ferrari driver, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, at 57 thousandths. The race direction will now have to evaluate an obstacle maneuver for Norris in Q3.

«Here is a complicated track – is Leclerc’s analysis -, I sought balance in all sectors. We all came close and tomorrow we will try to have a good race. I have a good feeling with the car, it should rain here in Suzuka, let’s see how things will turn out. I think tomorrow we will see a good show ».

«I made a clean lap until the last corner, then he had some skidding – commented to Sky Sport Sainz -. I hope things go well tomorrow. I think the rain will come during the Grand Prix, but we don’t know when, and so many things can happen. We will have opportunities, because we are in a good position to fight Verstappen ».

See also  From the oratory fields to the Garibaldi Arena, the 30th anniversary of the goalkeeper Teti

You may also like

Golden boot, Haaland can beat Messi’s record

The tribute to Djokovic will be called “Duvalius...

Sassuolo-Inter, the story of the link between Marotta...

Chiellini and the Insuperabili, the non-profit organization that...

Wu Lei’s bone fracture is truce, and Lecco’s...

Ambrosini pre Milan-Juve: “Rossoneri ahead. And Leao …”

U17 Men’s Football Asian Cup Qualifiers: China beat...

Milan-Juve: the future is at stake at San...

F1 pilots 2023: Nyck De Vries in AlphaTauri,...

Inter: Inzaghi’s formation against Sassuolo. And Lukaku …

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy