Max Verstappen’s Red Bull took pole position in the Formula 1 Japanese GP, scheduled for tomorrow at the Suzuka circuit. Second time for the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, just 10 thousandths; third the other Ferrari driver, the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, at 57 thousandths. The race direction will now have to evaluate an obstacle maneuver for Norris in Q3.

«Here is a complicated track – is Leclerc’s analysis -, I sought balance in all sectors. We all came close and tomorrow we will try to have a good race. I have a good feeling with the car, it should rain here in Suzuka, let’s see how things will turn out. I think tomorrow we will see a good show ».

«I made a clean lap until the last corner, then he had some skidding – commented to Sky Sport Sainz -. I hope things go well tomorrow. I think the rain will come during the Grand Prix, but we don’t know when, and so many things can happen. We will have opportunities, because we are in a good position to fight Verstappen ».