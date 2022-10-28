Home Sports F1 Mexico, Sainz and Ferrari the fastest in free practice 1. Then Leclerc and Perez
Sports

F1 Mexico, Sainz and Ferrari the fastest in free practice 1. Then Leclerc and Perez

by admin
F1 Mexico, Sainz and Ferrari the fastest in free practice 1. Then Leclerc and Perez

The Spaniard of the red was the fastest in the first session of the day ahead of his teammate and the two Red Bulls

– mexico city (mexico)

Ferrari starts well. In Mexico Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the best time of the first free practice session, characterized as always by the big dirt on the asphalt that did not help the grip of the cars. For example, the world champion Max Verstappen paid the price, who took to the track with a helmet with gold graphics to celebrate the triumphal season of the encore world champion: the Dutchman spun in turn 11 after a few minutes from Street.

sentenza red bull

Verstappen still has the fourth fastest time behind his teammate Sergio Perez, who here, as a home idol, always brings out something more. Red Bull will still be the team to beat, as well as the most talked about team after today’s ruling that sentenced them to a 7 million dollar fine and less developments in the 2023 gallery for exceeding the 2021 cap budget.

quinto hamilton

Fifth time for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, which today recovered 7th place in Austin after the Haas complaint was judged inadmissible. Good seventh time for Valtteri Bottas ‘Alfa Romeo ahead of Lando Norris’ McLaren. In the first session 5 rookie riders lapped: the fastest was Liam Lawson with the AlphaTauri (16th but out due to a brake problem in the final). Then Logan Sargeant with Williams (17th), Nyck De Vries (Mercedes, 18th), Jack Doohan (Alpine, 19th) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas, 20th).

See also  World Athletics Championships Men's 35km Race Walk: He Xianghong won fifth place

times

These are the times of the first free practice session of the Mexican GP: 1. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’20 “707 2. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’20” 753 3. Perez (Red Bull) 1’20 “827 4. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’20 “827 5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’20” 849 6. Alonso (Alpine) 1’20 “899 7. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’21” 083 8. Norris (McLaren) 1’21 “120 9. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’21” 310 10. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’21 “525 11. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’21” 762 12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’21 ” 820 13. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’21 “865 14. Schumacher (Haas) 1’21” 952 15. Latifi (Williams) 1’22 “912 16. Lawson (AllphaTauri) 1’23” 861 17. Sargeant ( Williams) 1’24 “246 18. De Vries (Mercedes) 1’24” 582 19. Doohan (Alpine) 1’24 “615 20. Fittipaldi (Haas) 1’26” 766

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Brady and Gisele announce their divorce

Yi Jianlian returns, Zhao Rui is injured and...

Bari – Ternana: live Serie B Football live...

Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the...

Gisele Bundchen filed for divorce from Tom Brady...

Cycle tourism, in Italy a market with 31...

Ye Qing is back! The UAE’s comeback four...

MMA: Bellator in Milan: Piccolotti-Barnaoui then thirteen Italians:...

Chinese Super League preview: Guoan may make mistakes...

Sinner beaten 2-0 by Medvedev in Vienna, goodbye...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy