The Spaniard of the red was the fastest in the first session of the day ahead of his teammate and the two Red Bulls

– mexico city (mexico)

Ferrari starts well. In Mexico Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the best time of the first free practice session, characterized as always by the big dirt on the asphalt that did not help the grip of the cars. For example, the world champion Max Verstappen paid the price, who took to the track with a helmet with gold graphics to celebrate the triumphal season of the encore world champion: the Dutchman spun in turn 11 after a few minutes from Street.

sentenza red bull — Verstappen still has the fourth fastest time behind his teammate Sergio Perez, who here, as a home idol, always brings out something more. Red Bull will still be the team to beat, as well as the most talked about team after today’s ruling that sentenced them to a 7 million dollar fine and less developments in the 2023 gallery for exceeding the 2021 cap budget.

quinto hamilton — Fifth time for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, which today recovered 7th place in Austin after the Haas complaint was judged inadmissible. Good seventh time for Valtteri Bottas ‘Alfa Romeo ahead of Lando Norris’ McLaren. In the first session 5 rookie riders lapped: the fastest was Liam Lawson with the AlphaTauri (16th but out due to a brake problem in the final). Then Logan Sargeant with Williams (17th), Nyck De Vries (Mercedes, 18th), Jack Doohan (Alpine, 19th) and Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas, 20th). See also World Athletics Championships Men's 35km Race Walk: He Xianghong won fifth place

times — These are the times of the first free practice session of the Mexican GP: 1. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’20 “707 2. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’20” 753 3. Perez (Red Bull) 1’20 “827 4. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’20 “827 5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’20” 849 6. Alonso (Alpine) 1’20 “899 7. Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 1’21” 083 8. Norris (McLaren) 1’21 “120 9. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’21” 310 10. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’21 “525 11. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’21” 762 12. Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1’21 ” 820 13. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’21 “865 14. Schumacher (Haas) 1’21” 952 15. Latifi (Williams) 1’22 “912 16. Lawson (AllphaTauri) 1’23” 861 17. Sargeant ( Williams) 1’24 “246 18. De Vries (Mercedes) 1’24” 582 19. Doohan (Alpine) 1’24 “615 20. Fittipaldi (Haas) 1’26” 766