The technicians breathe a sigh of relief because the comparative test between the pre-France solution and the one introduced at Castellet has eliminated doubts about the latter. However, Charles’ pole may not be enough with Max sixth
Sent to Monza Andrea Cremonesi
– monza
The French fund was cleared. On Friday Monza clarified the ideas a little to the technicians of Maranello who, taking advantage of the penalty of Carlos Sainz, used the Spaniard as a “guinea pig” to compare the new and old car bottom, to be clear the one used up to Castellet and the introduced on French soil. On that occasion, Mattia Binotto revealed Thursday at Monza, the drivers had begun to complain about the car’s suboptimal balance sheet. The cause could therefore be represented by the evolution of the most important “piece” of these ground effect cars. At Maranello they can, at least from the data collected on the track, breathe a sigh of relief because it means that the development of the F1-75 has not taken a wrong direction. So much so that in the second session both drivers adopted the updated solution.
Increased performance
But the Monza Friday was above all comforting for the performances, fortunately much better than those shown two weeks ago in Spa. A sign that also from this point of view the data revision work with the relative modifications have been profitable. Leclerc – more than Sainz who lost about twenty minutes in the first session due to the change of background – promoted the balance of the car.
lotta con russell
The Monegasque, who for the game of penalties of the opponents, for the pole can only fear George Russell, was effective in the race pace with soft while the one with the averages must be improved if you want to keep up with Max Verstappen, who also in the garage del Cavallino is given as the favorite despite losing five positions on the grid.