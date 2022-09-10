The French fund was cleared. On Friday Monza clarified the ideas a little to the technicians of Maranello who, taking advantage of the penalty of Carlos Sainz, used the Spaniard as a “guinea pig” to compare the new and old car bottom, to be clear the one used up to Castellet and the introduced on French soil. On that occasion, Mattia Binotto revealed Thursday at Monza, the drivers had begun to complain about the car’s suboptimal balance sheet. The cause could therefore be represented by the evolution of the most important “piece” of these ground effect cars. At Maranello they can, at least from the data collected on the track, breathe a sigh of relief because it means that the development of the F1-75 has not taken a wrong direction. So much so that in the second session both drivers adopted the updated solution.