F1: Verstappen dominates practice in Miami ahead of the Ferraris

F1: Verstappen dominates practice in Miami ahead of the Ferraris – F1
World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) leads the first day of free practice for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Fourth in the first session,
he recovered in the second to finish with a time of 1’27″930. Behind him are the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz (1’28″315) and Charles Leclerc (1’28″398), who finished the session in advance after hitting the barriers with his car. Fourth Perez (Red Bull) with 1’28″419, fifth Alonso (Aston Martin) with 1’28″660.

