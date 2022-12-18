Home Sports F1, Verstappen warns Perez: “Second guides? Everyone has the role of him, otherwise it’s trouble “
The two-time world champion shares his point of view in internal relations with the team. Without mentioning Checo, he throws barbs: “Everyone starts to win, but after a few races some realize they can’t beat their teammate and they have to accept it. We don’t live in a fairy tale world.”

Max Verstappen world champion, Red Bull queen among the constructors in F1: can you find a flaw in the Austrian team in 2022? Wanting to be meticulous, between one triumph and another, there would be the case between Verstappen himself and his teammate Sergio Perez in Brazil. The Mexican needed points to defend his second place in the World Championship, but the Dutchman didn’t give him space, warning the team via radio that he had no intention of collaborating. A worldwide episode that forced the team to clarify the situation with the Dutch driver, who dismissed the case as a simple communication problem and in any case doesn’t seem to have changed his mind a month later.

Verstappen, in fact, explained his point of view in an interview with Viaplay. The Dutchman begins by recalling Valtteri Bottas’ experience in Mercedes: “Every year the drivers start the season with a clear mind, but after a few races some realize they can’t beat their teammate. At that point you have to accept your role. You can get on the podium, win some races, take some pole positions, but only by accepting that the rider next to you is a little better”. Even without naming him directly, the reference to Perez is quite evident, but the jabs are only at the beginning.

Verstappen always continues starting from the example of Bottas: “It is important that he has accepted his position, some pilots are unable to do so”. The dig at his teammate is clear: “Then things start to go very badly and then you don’t survive long.” Max specifies: “I don’t want to name names, but you have to accept your role. You can’t live in a fairytale world.” In short, Perez is warned: 2023 risks being even tougher than the recently concluded season.

