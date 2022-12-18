A woman was saved with her dog from an attack by a Rottweiler in the industrial area of ​​San Polo di Torrile in Parma.

To help her were the carabinieri of Colorno, who rushed after the desperate 112 call of the lady and other witnesses present at the scene of the attack in a street in the industrial area of ​​the town.

The woman, with a small dog in her arms, was trying to keep away a big Rottweiler who kept attacking both of them. To fend off her aggression, the woman was bitten bloody in the arms by the big dog.

The two soldiers pushed the dog away by weight, engaging in a real fight with the large animal.

In the end they managed to secure the woman and the dog in the back seat of the gazelle and then move away, while other colleagues who arrived as reinforcements kept the dog still in a corner of the street, between a gate and a wall.

The checks made it possible to trace the owner of the attacking animal and ascertain that he had escaped from the garden of a nearby house shortly before.

The competent health authorities have been informed of the incident.

The woman, transported to the Parma hospital, was kept under observation for specialist evaluations of the injuries sustained to the limbs. Her dog, although badly injured, was also saved.