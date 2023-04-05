Home News Meta launches an AI model that can recognize objects within images
News

Meta launches an AI model that can recognize objects within images

by admin
Meta launches an AI model that can recognize objects within images

Facebook owner Meta on Wednesday published an artificial intelligence model that can recognize objects within images, along with a data set of image annotations that it said was the largest of its kind ever.

The company’s research department said in a blog post that its model, known as the Segmentation of Anything Model, or SAM, can identify objects in images and videos even if he has not interacted with those elements during his training.

With SAM, items can be selected by clicking on them or typing in their name. In one demonstration, writing the word “cat” prompted the tool to place boxes on each of the cats in the image.

Big tech companies have been announcing their breakthroughs in artificial intelligence since Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGB chatbot made a splash, sparking a flurry of investment and a race for control.

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said integrating such “creative AI assistants” into META applications is a priority this year.

Internally, Meta uses technology similar to the SAM model for tasks such as tagging photos, reviewing prohibited content, and determining which posts to filter for Facebook and Instagram users.

The company said the launch of the SAM model would expand access to this type of technology.

See also  Xi'an International Port District launched the "National Day of Helping the Disabled" volunteer service activities

You may also like

Mehmet Şimşek statement from Erdoğan

They investigate the homicide of three people in...

US President Urges Tech Firms To Delve Into...

D2 / J18: Maranatha hooked again, Agaza on...

Who are the richest men in the world...

Golden Goose exceeds €500 million in revenues in...

Attack the mobile game market!ASUS expands new gaming...

The day Diomedes Díaz greeted a FARC guerrilla...

MotoGP™, Dan Rossomondo arrives from the NBA

Myths about Easter, what is true?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy