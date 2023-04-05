Holy Week is a time of year when Catholics commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

However, it is also a time whenMany myths and popular beliefs circulate that have little or nothing to do with the religious meaning of this celebration.

Here, some of the most common myths about Holy Week and to see if they are true.

– You must not have sexual intercourse: This is one of the most widespread and also most false myths.

It is said that having sex on Easter is a sin and that God can punish those who do it by leaving them “stuck” or preventing them from getting married.

The reality is that the Church does not prohibit sex between spouses at any time of the year, as long as it is an expression of love and fidelity.

What is recommended is refrain from eating meat Good Friday, as a sign of penance and solidarity with the suffering of Christ.

– Do not bathe in a river: This myth has its origin in some rural areas of Colombia, where it is believed that if someone bathes in a river during Holy Week can turn into a fish

The explanation is that the fish are a symbol of Christians and that by bathing the sacred water is being desecrated. However, there is no biblical or theological basis for this beliefwhich also contradicts the command of Jesus to be baptized in water as a sign of purification and new life.

– Do not wear red: People say that red is the color of the devil and that if someone uses it at Easter they are attracting their presence and their evil.

This idea is based on a misinterpretation of the meaning of the red in catholic liturgy. Red does not represent the devil, but the Holy Spirit, martyrdom and love.

In fact, Palm Sunday and Good Friday they are the only days of the year in which red is used in the mass, to remember the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem and his sacrifice on the cross.

– It is bad luck to be born on Good Friday: this myth is related to superstition that being born on a day of mourning or tragedy brings bad luck.

However, the Church does not consider Good Friday as a grim daybut as a day of salvation and hope.

Being born on Good Friday does not imply any fatal destiny, but an opportunity to share grace and the mercy of God.

– Do not listen music: it is believed that listening to music during Holy Week is a lack of respect for God and his silence.

It is thought that one should only listen sacred or classical musicand that rock or popular music is offensive and irreverent.

However, the Church does not prohibit any type of music, as long as it is dignified and uplifting. Music can be a way to praise God, to express feelings, or to enjoy art and beauty.

– No sweeping or nailing on Good Friday: It is said that sweeping or hammering nails on Good Friday is a form of “sweep away the face of Christ” or to “nail him more to the cross”.

It is a superstitious belief that seeks to avoid any action that may appear to mock or attack Jesus.

However, the Church does not prohibit any domestic or work activity on Good Friday, as long as it does not prevent participation in liturgical celebrations or charitable works.

Comments