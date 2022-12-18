(Original title: Urgent! The WHO announced that there are no more such vaccines! What is going on with Musk?)

Musk is at it again!

On December 15, local time, Twitter suddenly banned the accounts of several media reporters without any explanation. These reporters had reported on Musk and Twitter in recent months. In this regard, on December 16, United Nations Secretary-General Spokesperson Stefan Dujarric said that the United Nations was very disturbed by Twitter’s ban on journalists’ accounts, and warned that this move was a “dangerous precedent.”

EU officials also warned Twitter boss Musk on the 16th that the news of arbitrary suspension of journalists’ accounts on Twitter is worrying. Musk should be aware that Twitter could be sanctioned under the EU’s Digital Services Act.

other international news. Kyiv has been hit with the largest air strike after the US decided to supply the Patriot missile system. Ukrainian officials said on the 16th that the Russian army fired dozens of missiles across Ukraine that day, more than half of which were aimed at Kyiv, causing widespread power outages.

Global stocks of cholera vaccines are running low. The World Health Organization issued a warning on the 16th that as the cholera epidemic resurged in many countries, the global stockpile of cholera vaccines that the World Health Organization participated in managing was running out at this stage.

Musk was warned

After Musk acquired Twitter, another “show operation” appeared, and many media reporters’ Twitter accounts were banned. Now, even the United Nations couldn’t stand it anymore and issued a warning to Musk. Earlier, EU officials also warned Musk that Twitter could be sanctioned.

Recently, the accounts of a number of media reporters have been banned by Twitter. These reporters have reported on Musk in recent months, as well as related content on platform policy changes after Musk acquired Twitter.

This incident not only attracted a lot of media attention, but also attracted the attention of the United Nations. According to Haiwai.com citing the British “Guardian” report, on December 16 local time, United Nations Secretary-General Spokesperson Stefan Dujarric said that the United Nations was very disturbed by Twitter’s ban on journalists’ accounts and warned that the move was a “dangerous precedent.” “.

Dujarric said it was “very disturbing” that the accounts of technology journalists from several American media outlets, which had reported on Musk and his technology companies, had also been banned. He also said Twitter should not silence media voices on a platform that calls itself “free speech.”

Looking back, on December 15 local time, Twitter suddenly banned the accounts of several media reporters without any explanation. These include Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac, CNN reporter Donie OSullivan, Mashable reporter Matt Binder, and independent reporter Aaron Rupar covering U.S. policy and politics . In addition, the Twitter account of the social media platform Mastodon was also frozen.

A spokesman for The New York Times said: “The suspension of the Twitter accounts of some high-profile journalists, including Ryan Mac, is debatable and regrettable. Neither the New York Times nor Ryan Mac has been given any explanation. We look forward to the reinstatement of all journalists’ accounts, and to Twitter’s satisfaction.”

According to Agence France-Presse, after the Twitter accounts of several media reporters were suspended, EU officials warned Twitter boss Musk on the 16th that Twitter may be sanctioned under relevant future legislation.

According to the report, Jolowa, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of trade value and transparency, tweeted, “The news of the arbitrary suspension of journalists (accounts) on Twitter is worrying. The EU’s “Digital Services Act” requires respect for media freedom and fundamental rights.” .”

“Elon Musk should be aware of this. Red lines exist. So do sanctions. Soon,” Jorowa also wrote.

The current Twitter seems to be a hot potato in the hands of Musk. According to US media reports, as users rebel, advertisers flee, and debt repayment is imminent, the managing director of Musk’s family office is looking for new equity investors for Twitter to raise new funds for the troubled Twitter.

Jared Birchall, managing director of Musk’s family office, approached potential investors this week to sell Twitter stock at $54.20 apiece, according to people familiar with the matter. The same price paid when Tete was privatized.

Some media analysts said that asking investors to buy an asset whose value is rapidly collapsing at the original price will be a difficult sell. Musk may have the idea of ​​​​saving Twitter and cleaning up the social media, but he has no way to do it. It’s one o’clock.

Tesla’s stock has plummeted since Musk bought Twitter. Data show that since the beginning of the year, Tesla’s stock price has fallen by more than 57%, and its market value has evaporated by more than 617 billion U.S. dollars, or about 4.3 trillion yuan. As Tesla’s market value has shrunk, Musk has recently lost his title as the world‘s richest man.

Biden administration buys back crude oil

After the sharp correction of international oil prices from high levels and the strategic reserve inventory falling to a new low in nearly 40 years, the Biden administration is urgently replenishing the national strategic oil reserve. It was the first time since a record 180 million barrels of oil were released from storage this year.

On December 16 local time, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it would purchase 3 million barrels of oil to supplement the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The U.S. Department of Energy stated that “this repurchase is a good opportunity. The price is lower than the previous sale price of $96 per barrel. It is a good deal for the U.S. taxpayer and can strengthen energy security.”

According to a Bloomberg report on the 17th, the 3 million barrels of crude oil will be delivered in February next year. The move follows the historic release of 180 million barrels into the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve in response to higher gasoline prices due to the Ukraine situation and other supply issues. In recent months, U.S. oil prices have fallen from their highs and were around $75 a barrel on the afternoon of the 16th, a drop of nearly 40% from the previous peak.

According to the inventory data released by the US Energy Administration (EIA), the US strategic reserve inventory has dropped to about 380 million barrels, reaching the lowest level in nearly 40 years. At the same time, the US strategic reserve inventory has been far below the 60-day level stipulated by the International Energy Agency, which is about 20 days, which has caused concerns about energy security.

The White House of the United States stated in October this year that when oil prices are at or below US$67-72 per barrel, it may buy back oil to fill the strategic oil reserve, and hopes to sign fixed-price contracts with producers by the end of 2023.

A senior official of the U.S. Department of Energy said that the Department of Energy is satisfied with the current price and is now issuing this notice (to purchase 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) to see what price the market will offer, which is also very useful for follow-up actions.

Stockpiles of cholera vaccine run out

World Health Organization officials said on the 16th that with the resurgence of cholera epidemics in many countries, the global cholera vaccine stockpile that WHO participates in management is currently running out.

According to WHO statistics, about 30 countries and regions have reported cholera outbreaks this year, a third more than in previous years. These countries and regions include Haiti, Yemen, Lebanon, etc.

“We don’t have any more vaccines,” said Philippe Barboza, head of WHO’s cholera and epidemic diarrheal diseases team. “The situation is extremely challenging as more and more countries continue to demand it.” According to him , the vaccines produced have been distributed.

Normally, the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Supply, which the WHO participates in managing, distributes about 36 million doses of cholera vaccine each year, according to Xinhua News Agency. Due to the shortage of vaccines, the WHO temporarily revised the cholera vaccination recommendation in October this year, changing from the previous recommendation of two doses to only one dose, in order to expand the coverage of the vaccine.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infectious disease caused by Vibrio cholerae. It is mainly transmitted through unclean water and food. Patients often suffer from symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and high fever. Severe illness and delayed treatment can lead to death.

Kyiv hit by largest airstrike

Finally, let’s take a look at the progress of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian officials said the Ukrainian capital was hit by one of the largest attacks since the conflict erupted on Sunday, when Russian troops fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said.

According to reports, a series of attacks targeted important infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkov, Krivilikh and other cities. The head of Ukraine’s armed forces said they intercepted 60 of the 76 missiles fired. The report pointed out that more than half of the Russian missiles launched on the 16th were aimed at Kyiv. Kyiv city government said Kyiv had withstood “one of the largest rocket attacks” since Russia launched a military operation. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 37 of about 40 missiles that entered the city’s airspace that day.

Kyiv city councilor Ksenia Semyonova said that 60% of the residents had no electricity and 70% had no water on the evening of the 16th. She said that the subway system has been out of service and is unlikely to resume operation on the 17th.

Before the attack on the 16th, the United States agreed to provide Ukraine with the “Patriot” missile system to strengthen the country’s defense forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned on the 15th that this advanced system and any accompanying personnel will become a legitimate target of the Russian military.

Putin also has new moves. On the 17th local time, the Russian Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the Joint Command of Special Military Operations Forces on the 16th and worked at the headquarters all day.

During the inspection, Russian President Vladimir Putin learned about the work of the headquarters, listened to the report on the progress of the special military operation, and also held a meeting with the commanders of the special military operation and had a separate meeting.

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 16th, the Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov categorically denied the US media’s report that Putin ordered the “elimination” of Zelensky. “This is complete nonsense,” Peskov told TASS.

An article published in the “Wall Street Journal” on the 16th quoted Ukrainian intelligence sources as saying that Putin had ordered Chechen leaders to occupy the government building in Kyiv and get rid of the Ukrainian president after the special military operation began.