Falls while climbing a mountain in India: Elisabeth Lardschneider, a young blue promise of climbing, dies instantly

He was climbing the mountains of the Ladakhin the valley of the Zanskarin India: Elisabeth LardschneiderSouth Tyrolean climber originally from Val Gardena, member of the Italian youth national team of sport climbing, died instantly after falling 150 meters. The 20-year-old, young blue promise of theclimbinga few weeks ago she had left for theIndia with other climbers, for new ascents.

He had started practicingsport climbing during his high school years: at the age of only 14, he had climbed the Gardena pass on Menhirs. With the Italian national team he had competed in the discipline Leadand had participated in the project Young Climbersan initiative of the Italian Alpine Club which supports the emerging talents of this discipline. During his last feat he had climbed together with some friends the west face of the Little Odessaa 4,810-meter mountain in the south of the Kyrgyzstan. The Val Gardena was a member of the South Tyrolean Alpine Club Alpine Club and hoped to become one mountain guide: his dream was to join the Catersa special unit of mountaineers and rescuers operating on Dolomites. During the day, the body recovery interventions are planned young climber.

