Home » Minister Fitto defends the Pnrr: “No funding cuts”
World

Minister Fitto defends the Pnrr: “No funding cuts”

by admin
Minister Fitto defends the Pnrr: “No funding cuts”

by gds.it – ​​17 minutes ago

No cuts in nursery schools. Guaranteed interventions on hydrogeological instability. Integrated urban plans do not disappear. For the measures that ended up on the list of interventions that came out of the Pnrr to pass under the umbrella of other funds, there is no definancing. This was assured by the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, who rejected the “polemics” and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Minister Fitto defends the Pnrr: «No cuts in funding» appeared 17 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  What are the intentions of the PLO to take a tough stance on Israel - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Palermo, clash over the Budget Commission: the warning...

Average exchange rate of the euro 2 August...

Who is Desinger biography | Entertainment

No fascist attacks, the car was Palestinian

The military junta of Myanmar has granted a...

Union and Social Leaders Sentenced to 16 Years...

The online visa that Russia launched to promote...

Russia Delays Delivery of Su-35 Fighter Jets to...

Pnrr, the parliament approves the majority resolution. Fitto:...

Trump indicted for assault on Congress. Four counts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy