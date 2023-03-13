Famous film locations in Irelandthe most beautiful locations, are also the island’s spots among the most interesting to see.

Ireland’s reputation as an ideal film location is growing every year. From The man of Aran from 1934 to Star Wars and beyond, here’s where to go to see some amazing places where famous movies were filmed. The last one is The spirits of the island, Oscar winner 2023con Colin Ferrell e Brendan Gleeson

1. Skellig Michael, Co Kerry – Star Wars (2015)

Skellig Michael Island, one of the jewels of the Wild Atlantic Way, has remained virtually unchanged since the 6th century, when ascetic monks carved hundreds of steps into the rock to reach its jagged summit, where they built a monastery. To say this island looks like it’s from another planet is almost an understatement; therefore it is not surprising that it has become the location of one of the greatest cinematographic phenomena in history.

2. Murlough Bay, co. Antrin – Ill Throne of Swords (2011-2016)

The writers of Game of Thrones, the acclaimed fantasy series now in its sixth season, have chosen Northern Ireland for much of the filming of the series, especially along the arcane scenery offered by the Causeway Coast, which forms a magnificent backdrop to all places of the epic saga, from Winterfell to Kingsroad, from the Iron Islands to Storm’s End.

3. Inishmore, Co. Galway – The Man of Aran (1934)

The dramatic film, or poetic documentary as it is often referred to, tells the story of a fishing family living on one of the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, struggling with inhospitable land and often rough seas. Inis Mor is one of the film’s prime locations and thatched cottages built for the film can still be seen.

4. Trim Castle, Co. Meath – Braveheart (1995)

Braveheart is a film by Mel Gibson whose true protagonist is the Trim Castle. It’s hard to miss this Norman fortress in County Meath, with its crenellated towers, medieval keep and time-worn parapets. On screen though, the fortress plays the part of the walled city of York.

5. Inch Strand, Co. Kerry – Ryan’s Daughter (1979)

Beginning with the opening scene, shot on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry, this passionate film, winner of 2 Academy Awards, captures the torment and romance of the west coast of Ireland. And Slea Head and Dunmore Head are among the undisputed protagonists. An intriguing and tormented love, just like the scenario in which it is set.

6. Powerscourt, Co. Wicklow – Barry Lyndon (1975)

The drama film Barry Lyndon, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is considered one of Kubrick’s best films today. Some scenes were filmed in the beautiful Palladian-style Powerscourt estate in County Wicklow.

7. Wicklow Mountains, Co. Wicklow – PS I Love you (2007)

This romantic comedy is a bit like a love letter to Ireland. Against the backdrop of some of the most breathtaking locations on the east coast, the protagonists – and viewers – are enraptured by the ivy-covered landscapes and unforgettable panoramas of the Wicklow Mountains.

8. Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford – Saving Private Ryan (1998)

When director Steven Spielberg set out to recreate one of the 20th century’s most dramatic moments, he set out to find a very special place to do it. And he chose Curracloe Beach in County Wexford.

9. Strangford, Co. Down – Dracula Untold (2014)

The creator of Dracula, Bram Stoker, was born in Ireland. It therefore seems almost logical that Dracula Untold was filmed here. The film uses fascinating locations in Northern Ireland, such as Tollymore Forest Park, Mount Stewart House and Strangford, to bring an epic story to life.

10. Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo – The Quiet Man (1952)

In 1952 John Wayne and his bold walk broke into Cong in County Mayo making this quintessential Irish village world famous. This 2-time Academy Award winning classic was filmed between Ashford Castle, Thoor Ballylee (where WB Yeats lived) and of course the Quiet Man Bridge over the River Owenriff.

11. Achill Island (Mayo) and Inishmore (Galway) – Island spirits (2022)

Achill Island, in the West of Ireland has the highest sea cliffs in Ireland and amazing wild nature.

Inishmore (Inis Mór), in County Galway, is the largest of the three Aran Islands, born from a limestone platform detached from the coast of County Galway. It is the heart of the country, home to traditional culture,

