LONDON – Peace is made. But the only winner of this harakiri of the most glorious public television in the world is Gary Lineker, who will return this week to host “Match of the Day”, the “sports Sunday” of the Bbc. Agreement found with the British network, after the enormous controversy and its suspension for some tweets extremely critical of the new “terrible” anti-Barconi law of the government of Rishi Sunak and the Minister of the Interior Suella Bravermanwhose rhetoric had been compared by the former England striker on Twitter to the rhetoric of Nazi Germany.