Focus. Subscriptions and video streaming are central, but the evolution of the business model is essential in the global challenge on users
by Vittorio Carlini
On the one hand, diversify revenues through advertising. “Also because – explains Augusto Preta, founder of Itmedia Consulting – in online video the growth rate of advertising is higher than that of subscriptions”. On the other hand, to better articulate, «as shown – says Giacomo Calef, country manager of Our Partners – the M&A in videogames or the launch of the offer of live events», the proposal of contents. They are among the focus of Netflix in support of the business. Not an insignificant challenge, considering…
