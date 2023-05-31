Famous note: Bayern will compete with the Premier League’s two big6 players Vlahovic is determined to leave Juventus – yqqlm

Original title: Mingji: Bayern will compete with the two big6s of the Premier League for Vlahovic players determined to leave Juventus

Allegri’s conservative tactics have already turned against many attackers in the Juventus team, including Serbian center Vlahovic. The players are determined to leave the team this summer window, eager to join a Champions League level & league championship team. team.

According to the latest report from the famous German journalist Falk, Bayern has joined the competition for Juventus striker Vlahovic.

According to previous media reports, the first task of Manchester United and Chelsea, the two big 6 teams in the Premier League this summer, is to sign a powerful center forward. They are all eyeing the Juventus striker Vlahovic who is eager to leave the team. According to Falk, now that Bayern has joined the competition for Vlahovic, Bayern executives believe that Vlahovic is the perfect replacement for Lewandowski, and Bayern is confident in persuading Vlahovic to join.

The 23-year-old Vlahovic, 1.9 meters tall, left-footed player, mainly plays the center position. The current player’s worth in Germany is 75 million euros, and the contract with Juventus is until 2026. So far this season, Vlahovic has played a total of 42 games for Juventus in all competitions, including 34 starts, scoring 14 goals and 4 assists.

From my personal point of view, Bayern is a side-center team. Their tactics require a real No. 9 player, and Vlahovic is a very suitable player. If Bayern has Vlahovic next season, then the Bundesliga's 12 consecutive championships will be stable, and there will be no scene where Dortmund lost the championship in the final game of this season.

