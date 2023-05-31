Big screen, big battery, 108MP camera Samsung F54 5G has not yet released a demo video-Mobile phone brand news

Samsung will release the Galaxy F54 5G in early June. This mid-level new phone has already appeared on YouTube. A YouTube channel in Nepal not only took the lead in obtaining the phone, but also made a 5-minute demo video. Fangfang introduced the specifications and configuration of the Galaxy F54 5G.

Intermediate configuration

According to the Gadgets In Nepal channel, the Galaxy F54 5G has a body size of 154.9 x 77.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 199g. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution Super AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and is equipped with Samsung’s own 5nm process Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, built-in battery capacity up to 6,000mAh, supports up to 25W charging. The system on board is Android 13, and Samsung promises to provide 4 years of system upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

Although the Galaxy F54 5G is a mid-level positioning, Samsung chose a 108MP main lens that supports optical shock for the camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and 2MP macro lens; the front selfie lens is 32MP. The Galaxy F54 5G is said to have silver and dark blue body color options, and the suggested retail price is around NT$12,200. However, since the Samsung F series is mainly launched for the Indian market, the chances of launching it in other markets are not high.

Source: gsmarena