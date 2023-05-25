Home » Famous records reveal that the Pistons offered a big contract to former Suns coach Monty but was rejected by the latter – yqqlm
Famous records reveal that the Pistons offered a big contract to former Suns coach Monty but was rejected by the latter

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Mingji revealed that the Pistons offered a big contract to former Suns coach Monty but was rejected by the latter

Beijing time on May 25, according to reporter Marc Stein, sources revealed that the Pistons offered a big contract to former Suns coach Monty Williams, hoping that he would serve as the team’s new coach, but Monty rejected it.

This season, the Suns lost to the Nuggets 2-4 and stopped in the Western Conference semifinals. Subsequently, on May 14, Beijing time, the Suns fired coach Monty.

During the 4 years of leading the team, Monty won the best coach twice, and led the team to the finals in 2021.

