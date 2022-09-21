original title:

Fan Zhendong: I hope to taste Chengdu food after the World Table Tennis Championships

China News Service, Chengdu, September 20 (Reporter He Shaoqing) “At present, the focus is on preparing for the battle. If there is a chance after the game, I hope to eat some delicious food, because Chengdu does have a lot of delicious food.” Chinese table tennis player Fan Zhendong recently In an interview with the media in Chengdu, he said that he hopes to have a good performance during the 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) in 2022 (referred to as: Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships) and help the team achieve good results.

It is understood that the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. The World Table Tennis Championships men’s team championship trophy is the “Sweislin Cup”. Historically, the National Table Tennis Men’s Team has won this championship 21 times, ranking first in the total number of championships. The World Table Tennis Championships women’s team championship trophy is the “Corbylon Cup”. The national table tennis women’s team has also won this honor 21 times, and also ranks first in the number of championships.

Whether it is the “Swethlin Cup” or the “Corbillon Cup”, according to ITTF rules, the two trophies are fluid, and the champion can keep the trophy until the next competition starts. The Chinese table tennis team started closed training in Chengdu in mid-August, and also brought two championship trophies, the Swaythlin Cup and the Corbillon Cup to Chengdu.

According to the latest world rankings for the 37th week of 2022 released by the ITTF official website, Fan Zhendong continues to rank first in the world men’s singles. Fan Zhendong said that before participating in the preparation for the World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, he had come to Chengdu many times to prepare for the competition. He was deeply impressed by Chengdu’s guarantee of athletes and the enthusiasm of the fans. “I have a lot of expectations for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships!”