The University of Molise, with immense emotion and sadness, joins the pain for the untimely death of Anna Maria Pezza, third year student of the master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery, expressing the most affectionate and heartfelt closeness to the Family . The Director of the Department of Medicine and Health Sciences “Vincenzo Tiberio” and the teachers of the two-year course underline, despite her health conditions, with admiration, dedication, commitment and brilliant profit.

In this moment of such profound sadness and which involves everyone, the University’s thoughts of closeness and participation also go especially to her sister Giovanna, a student at the same degree course in the Department.