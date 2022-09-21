Lu.net September 20th In order to promote the in-depth development of national defense education on campus, improve the national defense awareness of the young pioneers, and build the national defense concept of the team members, on September 19, Linyi Fangcheng Primary School carried out military training on national defense education.

The team members quickly gathered on the playground under the command of the instructor. First of all, queue training is carried out. Under the command of the instructor, the team members carry out training such as listening to passwords, queuing, and reporting numbers. “Take a break! Stand at attention! Look to the right!” The team members carried out strict training under the command over and over again. Through the training, the team members’ awareness of discipline and teamwork was enhanced, and the team members also experienced the hardships of military training.

Followed by gun and shooting training. The instructor will demonstrate first, and then the team members will conduct operational training. The instructors spoke carefully about the essentials of each movement, and guided and corrected the movements of the team members. In the end, the training of recumbent shooting was carried out, and the instructor also taught the essentials of shooting.

Through this activity, the students realized the importance of national defense and security, and then achieved the goals of strengthening their physique, tempering their will, enhancing their national defense concepts and defending their national consciousness. (Correspondent Chen Weizhan Xianghui)

