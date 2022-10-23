Original title: Fan Zhendong lost his crown and staged a warm scene: applaud and affirm Wang Chuqin and Liu Guoliang to award him the award in person

On October 23, Beijing time, in the men’s singles final of the WTT Macau Championship, Wang Chuqin upset Fan Zhendong 4-3 and won the men’s singles championship and successfully defended his title. After the game, Liu Guoliang awarded Fan Zhendong an award, and both apprentices applauded them with high fives.

In this Macau Championship, Wang Chuqin, the defending champion, performed quite well. He defeated three world top fives all the way, first the Brazilian player and the world‘s fifth-ranked Hugo, and then eliminated the world‘s second-ranked Ma Long, and defeated the world‘s number one Fan Zhendong in the final.

In the battle with Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin took the lead three times. Although he was tied three times, in the end, he won the world number one 4-3. It is worth mentioning that in the fifth game, he scored 11-1 in a single game, which was quite exciting.

After the game, Wang Chuqin said, “Today is indeed a wonderful final, and Macau is also my blessed place.” In the last competition, Wang Chuqin was the champion, and he defended his title this time. After winning the championship, Wang Chuqin also showed a bright smile.

It is worth mentioning that when Wang Chuqin walked out of the aisle to receive the award, Fan Zhendong applauded generously, affirming the performance of the younger brother.

At the award ceremony after the game, Liu Guoliang presented the award to Fan Zhendong, who won the runner-up. Afterwards, Liu Guoliang turned around and gave Wang Chuqin a high five, affirming the performance of the teenager. From this point of view, Wang Chuqin has also stepped out of the shadow of losing to Zhang Benzhihe in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition. It is expected that he can continue to create surprises in the future.

