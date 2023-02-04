Home Sports fans collect goal balls
fans collect goal balls

The innovation path he sees The league engaged in a continuous updating of its fan engagement activities continues in the sign of Web3.

The interest of the maximum expression of Spanish football in new digital trends has been evident for some time, but the latest initiative marks an important step in building a bridge between the real and digital dimensions. Indeed, thanks to the collaboration with Gol-Ball, La Liga tracks all the balls of each match in its league with unique codes belonging to a blockchain. The balls “protagonists” of the goals are then kept at the end of the game and placed for sale on the Gol-Ball marketplace where fans can buy them and enter the draw for the lucky ones who will also be able to win the physical version of the ball.

In addition to the certification of authenticity of the ball, fans can access its augmented reality version and have the opportunity to recreate the scene of the goal celebration by inserting themselves within the context and collect or share it on their social profiles.

