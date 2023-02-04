At the initiative of Mayor Virna Johnson, the Administrative Department of Environmental Sustainability seeks to develop a District policy in order to provide all the tools for its sustainability.

The Administrative Department of Environmental Sustainability, seeks to develop a District policy, Dadsa, was willing to carry out the formation of the recovery and conservation committees of wetlands that will be formed.

This, in order to contribute to the conservation and preservation of these ecosystems, and also that, neighbors of the spaces recognized as essential for human survival, help to build a district policy.

The Administrative Department of Environmental Sustainability hopes that the samariums will ensure the protection of these spaces, which are sources of life.

For this purpose, the closing date of the calls was established until February 28.

“Wetlands are sources of water and primary productivity for plant and animal species; Therefore, “interventions and actions have been developed to protect them, among them, dredging and opening of channels, cleaning and removal of waste, water oxygenation and planting of a large mangrove barrier around the urban coastal lagoon system of Lake Dulcino” , explained Jaime Avendaño, director of the entity.

Currently, the District has nine spaces characterized as wetlands in the urban area of ​​the city, one of them is the San Francisco wetland, located in the Water Park; which have carried out the planting of native trees; Lago del Dulcino wetland system; Las Iguanas wetland, located in El Rodadero; the Spring; Bastidas pool; University of Magdalena; wetland of the Teyuna Recreational Center, Pozos Colorados and Airport.

The committees can register through WhatsApp where they will be providing all the information about the event, likewise, by phone call: 3015936801. “We invite the communities of the sectors adjacent to the wetlands, to form committees and join the the campaign, in which we will provide support, technical assistance and most importantly: together with them we will develop what is the district policy for the preservation and conservation of wetlands and all the actions that are required for their maintenance and sustainability in time”, indicated Avendaño.

Avendaño extends the invitation to the entire Samaria community to be encouraged to participate in the recovery and conservation committees of the wetlands that will be formed.

On the other hand, they will continue to contribute to the capital of Magdalena with other new spaces that are in the process of characterization, such as the Playa Dormida sector, which are in poor condition and in deteriorating conditions. The environmental authorities hope to do a good job in that area.