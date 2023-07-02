Home » Farce? Up to 1200 limit violations, but only eight penalties! Results will vary
Farce? Up to 1200 limit violations, but only eight penalties! Results will vary

The endgame behind the scenes. The Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring brought one big controversy. During the race, the commissioners received an incredible 1,200 requests to review a potential violation of track limits. Logically, they did not have time to analyze all of them. They gave eight penalties and now the Aston Martin team is complaining that these numbers are not very good. Final results are about to change.

