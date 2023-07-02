Living in Aosta: discovering the jewel of the Alps

Known for its historical heritage, clean air and magnificent mountains, Aosta offers a high quality of life. The city in medieval style it is connected with the other Italian regions, especially Turin, by motorway and railway. By car it is also possible, in a short time, to reach the French territory. If you are thinking of live in Aostawe will see together how much it costs to find a house in the city, what essential services are offered and what it is like to work in the Aosta Valley.

life ad Aosta it is characterized by a calm and relaxed rhythm. The city, while offering all the comforts, maintains a strong link with its historical and cultural roots. The streets are clean and well-maintained, public services are efficient, and the people are friendly and welcoming.

The life quality it is further enhanced by the presence of numerous green areas and parks. Nature lovers can enjoy relaxing walks or more demanding hikes in the surrounding mountains. Furthermore, the city is surrounded by a number of small villages which offer a picturesque image of the Italian historical and cultural heritage.

As far as the economic aspect is concerned, Aosta it has a stable economy with a relatively low unemployment rate. Agriculture, tourism and the service sector are the main drivers of the local economy. The city also offers a range of opportunities for entrepreneurs, with an investment-friendly environment and strong support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Social life ad Aosta it is lively and varied. There are numerous cultural events, festivals and fiestas throughout the year, providing an opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture. Furthermore, the city has an excellent food scene, with a large variety of restaurants and cafes offering traditional and international dishes.

Knowing the cost of living in Valle d’Aosta is a fundamental aspect if you think about moving. For one thing, home costs can vary widely depending on the location and type of property. For example, living in the center of Aosta can be more expensive than in peripheral areas.

The cost of food and daily expenses is comparable to the Italian average. The region is famous for its high quality local products. You will then have to consider the costs necessary to maintain a car, and therefore foresee fixed expenses such as the RC Auto and variables such as fuel.

Aosta Valley, despite being the smallest region in Italy, offers a variety of options when it comes to choosing where to live.

Aosta, the capital of the region, is a perfect mix of ancient and modern, with its Roman ruins and pedestrian streets full of shops and restaurants. It is the ideal option for those looking for the best place to live in the Aosta Valley. However, the level is also very high in the other municipalities of the region.

Renowned ski resort, Courmayeur it has a beautiful and traditional old town. Excursions to the Italian side of Mont Blanc depart from here and it is exactly at the entrance to the homonymous tunnel.

Municipality located west of Aosta, St. Vincent it is famous for its laid-back lifestyle, year-round tourism and a renowned casino.

For those who love winter sports, however, a ski resort like Champoluc it could be the perfect choice. This place offers not only fantastic skiing but also a number of other outdoor activities, making it an ideal place for an active life.

Finally, if you are looking for tranquility and seclusion, you might consider living in one of the remote Alpine villages of the Aosta Valley. These places, despite being far from the main urban centers, offer a unique life experience, immersed in breathtaking landscapes and with a strong connection with nature and local tradition.

We also remind you that take up residence in Valle d’Aosta it could be fiscally speaking very convenient. Between concessions for residentsin fact, one-off and non-repayable economic subsidies are provided for the first home in the region.

The price of each house varies according to the neighborhood and the type chosen. In May 2023, the average selling price in Aosta was 2,006 euros/m2. To understand how much does it cost to live in Aosta you can consult the following link:

Evolution of the price of houses for sale in Aosta

The economy is based on various key sectors which help make this region a prosperous and attractive place to live. Just think that the unemployment in the Aosta Valley it is lower than the Italian average (5.4% against 8.1% nationally). Among the production areas., the turismo plays a role of primary importance. Thanks to its geographical position and its wealth of natural and cultural attractions, the Aosta Valley attracts a large number of visitors every year. This is certainly the most interesting sector to start in work in the Aosta Valley.

Another important area is theagriculture. Despite the challenges posed by the mountainous terrain, the region is famous for producing high quality produce, including apples, honey, cheeses and wines. These products not only meet local demand, but are also exported to other parts of Italy and abroad, thus contributing to the regional economy.

Finally, the Aosta Valley has one strong industrial tradition, especially in the hydroelectric power sector. The region is home to numerous hydroelectric plants which supply energy not only to the Aosta Valley, but also to other Italian regions.

