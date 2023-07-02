Incredible Performance by Gong Xiangyu Leads Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team to Victory Against the US

Title: Gong Xiangyu Shines in Victory Over US Women’s Volleyball Team with Stellar Performance

In a thrilling 3-2 victory over the US women’s volleyball team, Gong Xiangyu finally silenced his critics with an exceptional offensive and defensive display. Despite facing controversy in the past 11 games, Gong Xiangyu proved his worth with a comprehensive performance that included 13 points and an impressive offensive efficiency of 45.45%. Additionally, he led the team with 21 first passes.

Gong Xiangyu, previously a core player in the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s offense, had struggled to find his form during the first 10 games of the VNL due to injuries and the team’s speed-up tactics. However, his performance against South Korea in the previous game provided a glimmer of hope, and he followed it up with an outstanding showing against the formidable US team.

Throughout the match, Gong Xiangyu consistently contributed to the team’s scoring. His position in the second spot allowed him to benefit from Diao Linyu’s improved passing, providing him with better options and techniques in the air. Gong Xiangyu’s versatility was evident as he executed forward crosses and tactical balls, exploiting the opponent’s weak spots and blocking their attacks.

Gao Yi’s active running also played a crucial role in creating opportunities for Gong Xiangyu. The latter capitalized on the timing differences at the net, blocking and scoring tactical points. With star players Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning absent before the Tokyo Olympic cycle, Gong Xiangyu’s offensive capabilities were once again called upon, as he demonstrated during the 2019 World Volleyball Finals against Turkey.

Gong Xiangyu’s overall performance in the five sets was exceptional. He scored 13 points with 12 deductions and 1 block, displaying an offensive success rate of 54.54% and an efficiency value of 45.45%. Defensively, Gong Xiangyu touched the ball 15 times, successfully defending 8 times and faltering on 4 occasions, resulting in a defensive efficiency of 26.67%.

One memorable moment during the game involved Gong Xiangyu’s anticipation of the American team’s main attacker, Robinson. In a clever move, Gong Xiangyu withdrew his hand in mid-air, fooling Robinson and causing her spike to go out of bounds. This display of tactical awareness showcased Gong Xiangyu’s ability to outsmart opponents and further solidified his impact on the match.

It is important to note that the opinions expressed in this article solely reflect the views of the author, and Sohu, as an information release platform, only provides information storage space services. Nevertheless, Gong Xiangyu’s performance against the US women’s volleyball team has undoubtedly reignited hope and silenced doubters, highlighting his importance to the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s success.

