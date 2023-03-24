Correa and Dumfries fly to London?

Between Joaquin Correa and the audience of Meazza true love has never blossomed, the performance of the former Lazio player has never rubbed his eyes, in recent months he has made few appearances, almost always taking over from the bench. L’Inter has entered it for some time now in the list of transferable, here is that fromEngland it seems that someone can lend a hand to the nerazzurri.

Il West Ham United did more than one survey for Correaas confirmed by The Sports Gazettethe player could fold Milano to move to London in the next summer market session. L’Inter ponder what to do also with Denzel Dumfriesalways courted by Chelsea who had already tried it during the winter market. The Milanese club needs to monetize and then dive back into the market.

Kessie’s heir

In home Milan always reflects on the situation Lion, which has now become an exciting soap opera without end. In the meantime, however, her eyes are focused on the midline, which should be considerably strengthened.

Marko Grujic27-year-old Serbian from Porto, seems to be the perfect profile to embrace the Rossoneri project. There are those who have already elected him as the natural heir of Kessie. With the contract expiring in 2026, Grujic is still linked to the Portuguese club for a long time, that’s why the Milan he will have to reach for his wallet and try to snatch it from the Porto with a more than convincing offer.

Cuadrado in Rome for Frattesi?

The Juventus prepares for the farewell of Adrien Rabiot establishing contacts with the entourage of Dgreedy Frattesithe Sassuolo midfielder is the protagonist of a great season in A leagueattracting acclaim almost everywhere.

The Old lady but he must beware of the recurrence of the Romawho would set his sights on Frattesi for several months now. Juve could play the card Squarea player of interest to the Giallorossi and who could end up in the capital to get rid of the team of Mourinho in the race for the Sassuolo midfielder.