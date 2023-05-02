Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated the “IELTS” combination and won the mixed doubles championship of Badminton Asian Championships 2023-05-02 12:11:10.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Young people are terrible. In the mixed doubles final of the Badminton Asian Championships held on April 30 local time in Dubai, the “post-00s” combination Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin defeated top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong in straight sets and won the championship. This is also the only gold that the Chinese team won in this tournament.

Facing the world‘s No. 1 senior brother and sister, Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin played the momentum of “newborn calves are not afraid of tigers”, winning the first game 21:15. The “IELTS” combination made repeated mistakes at the start of the second game, and fell behind 3:7. After that, although they struggled to catch up, they still failed to even out the difference, and finally lost another game at 16:21, and missed the chance to defend the title.

In addition to the bronze medals won by Lu Guangzu and Chen Yufei in the men’s and women’s singles events, the Chinese team won a total of 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in this Asian Championship.

In the men’s singles final, Indonesian star Ginting defeated Singaporean player Luo Jianyou 21:12 and 21:8. In the women’s singles competition, Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying defeated the second seed and South Korea’s An Xiying 21:10 and 21:14. The men’s doubles title went to the Indian team Rankireddy/Shetty, and the women’s doubles gold medal went to the Japanese team Yuki Fukushima/Ayaka Hirota.