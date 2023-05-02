Real Madrid legend Felipe Reyes took a picture with a Partizan scarf Sports

Before the match between Partizan and Real Madrid, one of the fans’ favorites of the Spanish giants took a picture with a black and white scarf.

Source: Tweet/KK Partizan Mozzart Bet

Before the match between Partizan and Real Madrid in the “Belgrade Arena” from 8:30 p.m., the delegations of the two clubs met and had a joint lunch. The presidents of the clubs exchanged gifts, and one of the members of the delegation particularly liked the gifts. Legendary Felipe Reyes, one of the most trophy-winning Real Madrid basketball players in history, and currently a member of the club’s management, immediately put a Partizan scarf around his neck and took a picture with him!

Together with the president of Real, Juan Carlos Sánchez, he was at the head of the delegation that arrived in Belgrade, and before the match he was in a good mood and smiling. Whether because he believes in the “royal club” or because of the good atmosphere and camaraderie, remains to be seen.

Reyes started his basketball career in 1998 in Estudiantes and played there for six years until moving to Real Madrid in 2004. He stayed there for a full 17 seasons until 2021, and won everything there is to win with the club.

He won the Euroleague cup twice in 2015 and 2018, won the Eurocup in 2007, and in Spain he won the championship title seven times, the cup six times and the supercup five times. He was the MVP of the Spanish league twice, and the MVP of the Endesa League final twice. For years, he was one of the most important players of the Spanish national team, with which he won three European golds, two silvers and a bronze, as well as one gold at the Mundobasket, as well as two silvers and a bronze at the Olympic Games.