Donald Trump should be “banned” from any public office “in the future”. This was supported by the special commission of the House which has been investigating the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 for a year and a half in its final report. This, argue the seven Democrats and two Republicans of the Commission, on the basis of article 14 of the American Constitution which establishes that “anyone who has taken an oath to serve it may be excluded from any public office if involved in insurrection or rebellion”.

Donald Trump responds to the House Special Committee that investigated the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill accusing it of political manipulation. «The totally biased Commission report – attacks the former president in a post on his social media Truth – forgot to mention that Pelosi did not listen to my recommendation to use the military in Washington. I used the words in a “peaceful and patriotic way” and invited to look into the reason for the protest. This is a witch hunt!”