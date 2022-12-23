Home World Assault on Capitol Hill, the House Special Committee: “Trump is banned from public office”
World

Assault on Capitol Hill, the House Special Committee: “Trump is banned from public office”

by admin
Assault on Capitol Hill, the House Special Committee: “Trump is banned from public office”

Donald Trump should be “banned” from any public office “in the future”. This was supported by the special commission of the House which has been investigating the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 for a year and a half in its final report. This, argue the seven Democrats and two Republicans of the Commission, on the basis of article 14 of the American Constitution which establishes that “anyone who has taken an oath to serve it may be excluded from any public office if involved in insurrection or rebellion”.

Donald Trump responds to the House Special Committee that investigated the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill accusing it of political manipulation. «The totally biased Commission report – attacks the former president in a post on his social media Truth – forgot to mention that Pelosi did not listen to my recommendation to use the military in Washington. I used the words in a “peaceful and patriotic way” and invited to look into the reason for the protest. This is a witch hunt!”

See also  Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war today 28 April. Kiev asks the US for "attack drones"

You may also like

Cardinal Krajewski: From Lviv to Kyiv for Christmas...

Luca Ventre “was strangled”. But the Rome prosecutor...

Warm fingertips, cohesive love Tencent Video VIP 10th...

The commission report January 6: Trump ignited the...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Shooting in Paris today, a man arrested: the...

Putin: Prohibit Gazprom’s business dealings with companies or...

Meloni in Baghdad, Iraqi ceremonial gaffe: he displays...

Russia’s only aircraft carrier Kuznetsov caught fire again...

Paris, shooting near the Kurdish Cultural Center: 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy