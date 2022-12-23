Listen to the audio version of the article

Leonardo has been awarded a contract worth one billion Canadian dollars (690 million euros) for the modernization program of the Cormorant helicopters (Aw101/Ch-149 Sar). The contract includes the modernization of the existing 13 aircraft, used for search and rescue, and the addition of a further three aircraft, allowing the fleet to grow to a total of 16 aircraft.

Operational fleet until 2042

It was the Canadian Department of National Defense who assigned Leonardo (through Leonardo UK – Yeovil) the contract, explain the technicians of the Italian defense giant, “it will increase the performance of helicopter systems and technologies, ensure compliance with the most recent and future airspace regulations, extend fleet operations through 2042 and beyond, and allow for the return of the Cormorants to Main Operating Base Trenton.”

After 20 years of operational service, the Ch-149 Cormorant fleet will therefore benefit from a modernization project proposed by Team Cormorant, a partnership between Leonardo and its main Canadian subcontractor Imp Aerospace and Defence, together with Ge Canada and Collins Aerospace Canada.

Program implemented in Canada

Most of the activities of the modernization program will be carried out in Canada, mainly at Imp. The project, the technicians add, “will bring Canada’s Cormorant fleet to the highest standards of operational capacity, the same that characterize the Norwegian Aw101 Sars, absolutely the best helicopters for search and rescue in the world».

The program will include: latest generation avionics, a new digital cockpit, more powerful engines, wireless communications in the cabin, the latest standard of sensors for search and rescue, including an electro-optical system and one for locating mobile phones . These capabilities will allow to reduce the time needed for the search and increase the rescue capacity.