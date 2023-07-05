Former Blue Cross player, Jose Joaquin Martinez, has opened up about his departure from the club in the current summer market. Martinez, also known as “Shaggy,” was one of the victims of the deep cleaning of the team ahead of the Opening 2023 season. After spending three years with the club, Blue Cross thanked him for his time there with a colorful message. Unfortunately, Martinez did not have the opportunity to say goodbye as he was informed after the tournament ended that he was no longer in the club’s plans.

Despite the abrupt departure, Martinez expressed his gratitude towards Blue Cross, stating, “I’m falling in love with Blue Cross, happy, grateful. And I’m going with the Ninth. Blue Cross is the institution that paid me for three years and where I met the goal for which I arrived, which was to be champion.”

At 36 years old, Martinez is now contemplating retirement after a 15-year career in the First Division. While he continues to train individually, he is waiting for a good opportunity to continue playing professionally. However, he acknowledges that retirement is a natural process in soccer and is open to other roles in the sport, such as coaching, assisting, managing, or representing players.

Martinez’s departure from Blue Cross marks the end of a chapter in his career, but he remains positive about the future. As he waits for the next stage of his journey, he reflects on his time at Blue Cross with fondness and appreciation for the opportunity to be part of the club.

The article is written by Guillermo Sandoval, a journalism graduate from Septién and a seasoned sports writer with a deep understanding of the industry. Sandoval respects the athletes and the world of sports while also embracing the digital journalism landscape. As a passionate fan, he signs off his article with a heartfelt #GoBlue slogan.