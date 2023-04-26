For years, Fasano has been pursuing the idea of ​​a virtuous football supported also by popular shareholders and therefore by the economic and not only vocal support of its fans. If last year, however, the blue-and-white team had been the protagonist of a much more exciting season, this year despite being in the top positions, when it was time to place the decisive paw, they ended up downsizing instead, despite some grafts presumably of value. In short, it is difficult to find the right reasons in this descending technical parable but the South continues to do its part and today the additional reason is the thirty-fifth anniversary of the loosen up. Curva flag, celebratory banners and for the occasion, even the banner Forward ultras that has characterized their Sundays since the beginning of the season, a certificate of solidarity for the latest wave of warnings, is set aside for once to put at the center of everything that acronym that since 1988 has been synonymous with fasanesità.

In all this, let’s not forget the commendable presence of the Afragolesi who arrived from Campania in about fifteen units and who at the end of this day, instead celebrate the important victory that allows them to get out of the playout area.

Photo by Riccardo Dibiase