An incredible evening for the Argentinian Tati Kasteljanos.

Girona striker Tati Kasteljanos cried in the dressing room two weeks ago and deleted his social media accounts after the unbelievable loss against Barcelona (0:0), but now he has redeemed himself to the fans.

After serving a match of suspension due to yellow cards, the Argentine returned to the Girona team, and then shone no less than against Real Madrid.

Castellanos scored four goals for the “royal club” and thus did another favor to Barcelona, ​​who will have the opportunity to escape Madrid by 14 points.

Twice in the first half and twice in the second half, he hit the net for Real for a great victory 4:2, which cemented Girona in the middle of the table.

The Argentine became the first player since 1947 to score four goals for Real in the domestic championship.

Robert Lewandowski did it 10 years ago, but it was in the semi-finals of the Champions League when Borussia Dortmund won 4:1 and won the final in which they were defeated by Bayern.

