Of Salvatore Riggio

On Sunday, a “misunderstanding” tweet for Donnarumma, from PSG: he rejoices in the victory of Bayern Munich, rivals in the Champions League. In De Ligt’s own words

It’s not often that a player celebrates another team’s victory. And that is why what has been done by has caused a stir Gigio Donnarummagoalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain and the national team, that Sunday he cheered on Bayern Munich’s success.

In fact, a post appeared on the social profiles of the former AC Milan goalkeeper with some images of the German club and the words “Three points in the bag!”. With much exultation for the victory obtained in the German championship, the Bundesliga, at the home of Wolfsburg (4-2, 5 February). A content that has not gone unnoticed even though it was then canceled shortly after. Of course, the mistake was obvious. Not so much Donnarumma’s, but almost certainly his own social media manager who appears to be the same as the defender dei tedeschi, from Juventus, Matthijs De Ligt



A valid hypothesis: the Dutch defender of the Bavarians shared the exact same pictures and phrase. A post identical to the one that accidentally appeared on Donnarumma’s profiles. The explanation is therefore that the person who manages the players’ social networks is the same and has confused the accounts. It makes you smile, because Psg and Bayern will be close to the Champions League round of 16 match.

Two races scheduled for February 14th at the Parco dei Principi, in France, and March 8th in Germany. The important thing for Donnarumma, and for his entourage, will be not to make mistakes in those two days. In all likelihood, the Parisian fans would not understand such an oversight on that occasion.