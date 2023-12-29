Favorite Kläbo is out of the Tour de Ski

16
Last year’s winner Johannes Hösflot Kläbo will not be taking part in the Tour de Ski for cross-country skiers starting on Saturday in Toblach. The Norwegian announced his cancellation on Instagram on Friday, saying he was in bed with a fever for six days. After the World Cup in Davos shortly before Christmas, he was “knocked out by the flu,” said the 27-year-old. After the legendary climb to Alpe Cermis, Kläbo has celebrated overall victory on the tour three times and was considered the favorite this year too.
