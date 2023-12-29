Home » Favorite Kläbo is out of the Tour de Ski
Favorite Kläbo is out of the Tour de Ski

Last year’s winner Johannes Hösflot Kläbo will not be taking part in the Tour de Ski for cross-country skiers starting on Saturday in Toblach. The Norwegian announced his cancellation on Instagram on Friday, saying he was in bed with a fever for six days. After the World Cup in Davos shortly before Christmas, he was “knocked out by the flu,” said the 27-year-old. After the legendary climb to Alpe Cermis, Kläbo has celebrated overall victory on the tour three times and was considered the favorite this year too.

