Vodafone and Iliad increase gigabytes in the EU for 2024

Vodafone is Iliad they arrive a few days earlier than the obligation, foreseen by the European zero roaming regulation, of the adjustment of wholesale costs for data, voice and SMS services which comes into effect on 1 January 2024. Four full days earlier than the deadline, which they will give greater freedom of communication for those traveling throughout the European Unionin the countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in the United Kingdom.

Both operators have updated the plans in the price list with the new maximum thresholds for data traffic in Europe, and the cost applied in case of total erosion of the European data bundle included in the packages. The thresholds for data traffic in the EU and the costs expected when the bundle is exceeded will be updated on the first of the year until 2027, then they will remain unchanged until at least 2032. From January 1, 2024 to the end of the year the formula used to calculate the number of gigabytes that can be used in Europe is the following:

data bundle in Europe = (monthly cost of the package excluding VAT / 1.55) x 2

and as mentioned both Iliad and Vodafone have just applied it.

With regard to Vodafone customers can check the bundle available each month to navigate in Europe at no additional cost within the My Vodafone app in the summary of their offer, in the section Giga in the European Unionor alternatively the operator has put a I have a tool that calculates the Giga usable in the EU on the basis of your monthly tariff.

Iliad has updated the contractual summary documents with the new bundles available in Europe and indicating the new thresholds in the details of the catalog offers on the portal. The regulation forces operators to have a minimum limit of Gigabytes to offer in Europe, and both Iliad and Vodafone have preferred round them up.

Iliad has a fairly narrow and linear range of offers on the price list, so let’s see briefly what are the new bundles available to customers offer by offer:

unlimited minutes and SMS in Italy and Europe unlimited minutes included to over 60 countries 180 Giga in 5G in Italy +11 GB dedicated to European roaming 9.99 euros for activation 9.99 euros per month “forever” here are the details minutes and Unlimited SMS in Italy and Europe unlimited minutes included to over 60 countries 100 Giga in 4G+ in Italy +9 GB dedicated to European roaming 9.99 euros activation 7.99 euros per month “forever” calls and SMS on consumption 0, 28 euros per minute, 0.28 euros per SMS, in Italy and Europe 300 Gigabytes in 4G+ in Italy +15 Gigabytes dedicated to European roaming 9.99 euros for activation 13.99 euros per month “forever” unlimited minutes and SMS in Italy and Europe 40 MB of data traffic in 4G+ in Italy +40 MB dedicated to European roaming 9.99 euros for activation 4.99 euros per month “forever”.

