FC Bayern suspended Sadio Mané for one game after the scandal in the dressing room. Thomas Tuchel spoke for the first time. The coach becomes clear, but stands in front of his player. However, one problem from Nagelsmann’s times remains.

FC Bayern suspended Sadio Mané for one game after his attack on Leroy Sané. Coach Thomas Tuchel still protects the Munich summer newcomer. He was “Mané’s first lawyer and defense attorney”.

IFC Bayern announced the penalty for Sadio Mané in three short sentences on Thursday afternoon. “Sadio Mané, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine,” said Bayern, responding to a scandal after the 3-0 loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals. Mané started a physical altercation with Leroy Sané in the dressing room after the game.

For the first time, Bayern’s new coach Thomas Tuchel commented on the cabin scandal. Before the game against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday (3:30 p.m., in the WELT live ticker) he defended Mané, who moved from Liverpool to Munich for 32 million euros last summer and has so far disappointed at Bayern.

Sadio Mané (r.) and Thomas Tuchel Source: Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

“I didn’t witness the incident myself because I was in the coaching room. I spoke to everyone involved in the evening and over the course of Wednesday who saw it and clarified the situation. Because it concerned us and was a blatant incident, it was important that we clarify the matter,” said Tuchel: “Unfortunately, we’re not the first team where this happens and we probably won’t be the last either. The way the players and especially those involved dealt with it had a cleansing effect.”

“I am his first lawyer and his first defense attorney”

Tuchel wants to leave it at the internal ban of one game and refrain from further sanctions. “I only know him as an absolute top professional. He has never been guilty of anything and still has my complete trust. That was too much, it was against FC Bayern Munich’s code of conduct. But an apology took place that was completely believable. I am his first attorney and his first defense attorney.”

Tuchel even draws something positive from the scandal, but does not try to downplay the fisticuffs. “I believe that we can also set other signs that we are alive. Of course a limit was crossed. Then when it happens, it happens. Then the important thing is how do we go about it? I didn’t need proof that we have life in team. But by ending it like that, it had a cleansing effect. I can feel that in training.”

According to Tuchel, however, it would be desirable if such incidents remained inside the cabin. His predecessor Julian Nagelsmann had already complained that internal team matters had become public. Mané’s national coach in Senegal, Aliou Cissé, also finds it worrying that the team’s internals are being made public. “They say crew cabins have their secrets. There are things that happen there. They have to stay there,” Cissé said in an interview at Wiwsport.com.