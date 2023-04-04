Status: 04/03/2023 19:04

After the show of force against Dortmund, Bayern is about to win the next title. Another victory in the fight against the cup sadness is to come against Freiburg.

After his dream debut, Thomas Tuchel resolutely paved the way for his second major task with FC Bayern. “The DFB Cup is a huge competition”, said the 49-year-old before the quarter-finals on Tuesday (8.45 p.m. live on the first) against SC Freiburg.

“The final is a sensational event with a great setting. There’s absolutely no doubt that we really want to be there.” The Munich team failed twice in round two. “We want to have everything, that’s clear. In the end it’s a title that stays with you,” said Tuchel.

This season, the star ensemble around his cup record player Thomas Müller wants to end their Berlin abstinence again with wins against Freiburg and another in the semifinals.

After the demonstration of power against Borussia Dortmund, the people of Munich want to finally banish the anger about the dispute between CEO Oliver Kahn and Lothar Matthäus with the second victory of the Tuchel tenure. “ We have to keep delivering, it’s a super important knockout game,” emphasized Tuchel, who celebrated winning the pot as Dortmund coach in 2017.

Müller can rise to Bayern record holder

The reflection on traditional strengths such as the four-man defense, a stable center and plenty of freedom behind the attack for captain Müller could be a cornerstone for the desired semi-finals. “We can now build on that against Freiburg” said Mueller. With his 64th appearance, he would become the sole Bayern record holder ahead of Sepp Maier in the DFB Cup. Only Karl-Heinz Körbel (70 games for Frankfurt), Manfred Kaltz (67 for HSV) and Johannes Löhr (64 for Cologne) played more often in cup competitions than Müller.

For Tuchel, there is no compelling need to change anything in the initial formation from the 4-2 win against Dortmund, but there could still be some changes. “It’s definitely clear that we won’t get through the next few weeks with a starting eleven,” said Tuchel. “Now we just have to make sure that we bring in as many as possible in the short amount of time, grow together as a group and quickly reach our top level.”

With a dominant performance, FC Bayern regained the lead in the table against Dortmund. Gregor Kobel’s mistake before the 1-0 changed the game – and possibly the championship fight.

Chances for Cancelo and Mané?

With a view to the significant following tasks such as the Champions League showdown with Manchester City Stars like João Cancelo or Sadio Mané can hope for probation. Africa’s footballer of the year is simply not in shape after an injury break and the loss of the World Cup.

“He scored 20, 30 goals a year for Liverpool, was a key player, won all the titles,” enthused Tuchel. There are no doubts about the quality of the 30-year-old Senegalese. “It’s about trust and patience to get into a flow”, said his trainer. Usually everything is easier after a goal. Despite a break from training, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is in the squad according to Tuchel.

Quarter-finals: The game kicks off on April 4th, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. SC Freiburg plays in Munich.

Two games in one week: first cup, then championship

18 years ago, FC Bayern defeated Breisgau twice within a few days in the cup and championship. And this time, too, the two teams are opponents twice in one week.

“It’s weird when you play the same opponent twice in a short space of time,” said Tuchel before the duel with his much-appreciated colleague Christian Streich, whom he has known since playing in youth teams. “It was and is always a great asset to talk to him about football. He shaped the club like hardly anyone before. You can’t rate his work highly enough.”