Joshua Kimmich caused a stir with a provocative jubilation in the win against SC Freiburg. After the game he showed understanding. Now the former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg expresses himself. He and Mario Basler understand Kimmich.

DJoshua Kimmich’s provocative jubilation also caused discussions on Easter Sunday. Stefan Effenberg, once captain of FC Bayern, commented on the action of the national player after the 1-0 win at SC Freiburg on Saturday afternoon in the “Sport1-Doppelpass” in the morning.

“It’s part of the sport,” said Effenberg. “For Kimmich, the cup defeat against Freiburg was difficult to deal with. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. That something like this happens is part of sport and football. I wouldn’t overestimate that.” He would have a problem if Kimmich’s action was presented as unsportsmanlike.

A scene of excitement: Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich cheers after the 1-0 in front of the Freiburg fans’ corner Quelle: Getty Images/Alex Grimm

His former teammate Mario Basler, also a former national player and star of Bayern, said in the talk show: “Kimmich hasn’t done anything bad. He must also be allowed to show emotions. ”Demands for a suspension for the Munich midfielder are far-fetched. “Kimmich should be happy. I don’t know how you can get so excited about it. I don’t think it’s unsportsmanlike at all.”

How much pressure Bayern were under was evident from Kimmich’s emotional celebration after the final whistle on Saturday. The national player had shown his fists and made his way towards the Freiburg fans.

A few moments later he was surrounded by opponents who talked to him and tugged at his jersey. Kimmich was able to get over the yellow card afterwards, the relief at the 1-0 (0-0) of the table leader clearly outweighed it.

After the game, Kimmich understood the criticism of his action. “First and foremost, it was extreme joy because it was very important to us. Of course also pure emotions. It was also a bit over the top,” said Kimmich. He got carried away.

According to his own statement, a film on the scoreboard about the Freiburg Cup victory in the quarter-finals last Tuesday in Munich provoked him. “My jubilation at the end was a reaction to that. I can understand anyone who calls it unsportsmanlike. You don’t do that,” said the 28-year-old on “Sport1”.

Freiburg mocks Kimmich on Twitter

What Kimmich means: While Bayern warmed up in the stadium before the game, the Freiburg fans celebrated Tuesday’s cup win again. The goals of Nicolas Höfler and Lucas Höler were shown in detail on the two video screens. The fans in the stands cheered along as if the goals had just been scored live.

SC Freiburg made fun of Kimmich online after the league game on Saturday evening. After the game, the official Twitter channel of the Breisgauer said: “Really good actions there, even after the end of the game.”

SC Freiburg made fun of Kimmich online after the league game on Saturday evening. After the game, the official Twitter channel of the Breisgauer said: "Really good actions there, even after the end of the game."

Freiburg coach Christian Streich said about Kimmich’s action: “There’s obviously a lot of pressure there. If you win, you don’t really need it. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s also not good for him if you react like that in a moment like that.”